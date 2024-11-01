Farmscape for July 20, 2026



The Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Sask Pork says an exciting agenda is being planned the 2026 edition of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium in Saskatoon in November.

Sask Pork has released preliminary details for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2026, which is planned for November 3rd and 4th in Saskatoon.

Steve Seto, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Sask Pork, says Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium is one of western Canada's leading pork industry conferences and an exciting lineup has been planned for this year.



Quote-Steve Seto-Sask Pork:

Our two keynote speakers have been confirmed.

We have retired Saskatoon Fire Captain Jim Brayshaw talking about the safety, the determination that people need to do when going to work every day and you're dealing with something very important, as well as the emotional and mental wellness that people go through every day, when they're going to their job and being under some really tight pressure, tight deadlines, some things that can be really taxing on people.

He's going to be one of our keynote speakers, which we are very excited about, as well as Dr. Lee Schultz from Iowa State University.

He is a specialist on agricultural economics and we're really excited about the information that he's going to be bringing into symposium.

Plus, we have our awards of distinction that recognizes people within the pork industry that really show the leadership, the commitment, the innovation, that highlights our pork industry right across the province.

And finally, we have our AGM at the end of symposium as well on November 4th.

So, a lot of action packed and exciting events happening during symposium and we really want people to come in and be involved and feel like they're part of the experience.



Seto says Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium is a good opportunity for people to share ideas and take information back to their farms that they can apply to make for a more efficient and profitable system.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers