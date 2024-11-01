Farmscape for July 15, 2026



A Professor with the University of Saskatchewan says research conducted through Swine innovation Porc that looked at strategies aimed at improving the mammary development and boosting the milk production of sows is helping improve piglet survivability.

The report, "From Research to Results: Measuring the Impact of Pork Research in Canada," released by the University of Saskatchewan and profiled in a YouTube webinar, examines the value of national swine research funded through partnerships involving Swine Innovation Porc.

Dr. Stuart Smyth, a Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Saskatchewan and one of the report's authors, says one project looked at various approaches to increase the milk production of the sow.



Quote-Dr. Stuart Smyth-University of Saskatchewan:

This project was, led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada out of the Sherbrooke Research Centre in Quebec.

It ran from 2018 to 2023.

It started to identify, how does feed impact mammary development?

There was research on that and they were able to identify some lower cost feed opportunities as part of the management strategy.

They did find that lysine is very vital for mammary growth, piglet performance as well.

So, they were able to identify diets for pregnant sows that would help with the survivability of the piglets and found, as an example, that if they were able to increase the dietary uptake of lysine by 40 percent, it had a significant benefit on piglet survivability.

So, with very little change and a lower cost or more economical feed opportunity is allowing to have a higher survivability rate with piglets so a really cost-effective way to increase a pork producer's profitability.



Dr. Smyth says increasing piglet survivability transitions all the way through to sales and profitability.

To access the webinar search YouTube for "From Research to Results: Measuring the Impact of Pork Research in Canada."

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers