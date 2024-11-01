Farmscape for June 23, 2026



The Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center observes the continued expansion of African Swine Fever and Foot-and-Mouth Disease serotype SAT 1 highlights the fact that foreign animal disease remains a significant threat.

As part of its June eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton observes we're seeing new cases of African Swine Fever and Foot-and-Mouth Disease.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

African Swine Fever is still continuing to be seen in Germany and there's been warnings of potential increased expansion into the North Rhine Westphalia region.

In Poland, a first outbreak occurred in 2026 of a large commercial herd, and this encompassed more than 21 thousand pigs. Foot​-and​-Mouth disease, SAT 1, was identified for the first time in Mongolia, and they have not experienced this virus detection before.

I think it just highlights the fact that foreign animal diseases are still a significant threat and that's because of a variety of reasons.

We know African swine fever remains in wild boars and the control of those animals remains important to reduce the risk of spread.

For other diseases, illegal animal movements have contributed to the spread of diseases.

The use of unapproved vaccines, but also vaccines that don't address a particular strain, as is in the case of SAT 1, also can help heighten the risk.

But the threat is significant and still present and it's very important to maintain all levels of biosecurity that can address reduction of risk for foreign animal and even other diseases.



The June global and domestic swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center's website at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers