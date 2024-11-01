Farmscape for July 14, 2026



The Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center says SHIC's monthly global swine disease monitoring report has become one of the organization's most accessed resources.

The Swine Health Information Center's global swine disease monitoring report, compiled by the University of Minnesota, is distributed through SHIC's monthly eNewsletters.

The SHIC Board of Directors has authorized the renewal of report through 2027.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says information is gathered to identify and track potential emerging disease threats including location, type and scope of an outbreak and if it was identified in a wild animal population or commercial population.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

The investigators really have engaged a network of global collaborators to seek information and context of the different disease reporting and additional information.

Other sources such as the World Animal Health Organization reports and specific country data are also available and incorporated into this report, all again geared towards the identification of emerging disease events.

This is an important report because it is viewed both by U.S. and international stakeholders, which includes producers, veterinarians, research, state and federal animal health officials, producer associations and other organizations, because it provides a consolidated site for global information on disease outbreaks and also can help provide insight to why these outbreaks occur, other activities that occur and special reports such as vaccination of ASF, evaluation of foot and mouth disease, emergence of SAT1 and even for New World screwworm.

So, these reports provide monthly near real-time information of global disease threats.

It's one of the most accessed resources on the SHIC website because there is value to identify, again, what are emerging disease threats and help inform the U.S. and U.S. producers on what we can do to prepare and prevent any of these diseases from coming to the U.S.



The Swine Health Information Center's global swine disease monitoring reports can be access through SHIC's website at swinehealth.org.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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