Farmscape Audio Special from World Pork Expo for June 5, 2025



Bryan Humphreys, the CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, discusses key pork sector issues including efforts to deal with Proposition 12, efforts to control feral pigs and the renegotiation of the Canada United States Mexico Agreement.

Runs: 10:00

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/humphreys-260604.mp3



Dr. Megan Niederwerder, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center, discusses the identification of New World screwworm in Texas and the global expansion of Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Fever.

Runs: 18:55

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/niederwerder-260604.mp3



Dr. Lisa Becton, the Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center, discusses the implications of the identification of New World screwworm in the United States and recommendations for producers.

Runs: 5:51

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/becton-260604.mp3



Dr. Ashley Johnson, the Director of Food Policy with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses new dietary guidelines for Americans and the implications for the pork sector.

Runs: 9:57

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/johnson-260604.mp3



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers