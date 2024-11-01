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Maria Zieba 6:47 Listen
Dr. Anna Forseth 14:26 Listen
Dr. Meredith Peterson 6:40 Listen
Dr. Lee Shulz 8:57 Listen

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Farmscape Audio Special from World Pork Expo for June 4, 2025
Farmscape Staff

Farmscape Audio Special from World Pork Expo for June 4, 2025

Maria Zieba, the Vice President International Affairs with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the importance of the Canada United States Mexico Agreement to the U.S. pork sector.
Runs: 6:47
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/zieba-260603.mp3

Dr. Anna Forseth, the Director of Animal Health with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the creation of the new National Swine Health Strategy and the latest developments related to the identification of pseudorabies in commercial swine herds in Iowa and Texas.
Runs: 14:26
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/forseth-260603.mp3

Dr. Meredith Peterson, the Director of Swine Health with the National Pork Board, discusses priorities outlined in the new National Swine Health Strategy and the importance of  producer awareness, support and participation.
Runs: 6:40
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/peterson-260603.mp3

Dr. Lee Shulz, the Chief Economist with Ever Ag, discusses the U.S. pork economy outlook.
Runs: 8:57
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/schulz-260603.mp3

       *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers
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