Farmscape for May 29, 2026



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports, thanks to favourable weather conditions across most of the province, producers made significant seeding progress over this past week.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report yesterday for the period from May 19th to 25th.

Davidson Ugheoke, a crops extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says crop development remains generally behind across all categories with minimal acres ahead of normal.



Quote-Davidson Ugheoke-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

As a result of the extended warm periods seeing rate has significantly improved.

We are up 52 percent right now, which is a good sign.

However, we need to note we are slightly behind the five-year and the ten-year averages of 74 and 77 percent respectively however the resilience of Saskatchewan growers is showing and guys are on the fields doing what they need to do so we are moving forward.

With the dry spell going across the prairie provinces, we expect that the seeding numbers will go up significantly.

This time next week we should be significantly higher.

Most of the individuals that are still behind, it's because they don't currently have 100 percent access to their fields.

This time next week all of that will be over and we should be significantly higher in terms of seeding progress.

However right now individuals, especially in the southwest, are hoping for some rain.



Ugheoke says some areas have it really dry, some have it slightly dry and some have it a little bit too moist.

He says cropland and hay land topsoil moisture are at 70 percent adequate right now and pasture is at 68 percent adequate which will help with crop emergence, establishment and development.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers