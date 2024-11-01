Farmscape for June 5, 2026



The Swine Health Information Center has updated its fact sheets for Porcine Circovirus 3, Porcine Astrovirus and Foot and Mouth Disease Virus.

The Swine Health Information Center's May eNewsletter outlines details of the release of updated fact sheets for Porcine Circovirus 3, Porcine Astrovirus and Foot and Mouth Disease Virus.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says these swine disease fact sheets help support prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response efforts for emerging swine disease threats and are among the Swine Health Information Center’s most accessed resources.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Our goal with the fact sheets is to provide very specific information on emerging and reemerging pathogens and with these new updated fact sheets we can provide additional information that looks at disease outbreak demographics and a lot of information about these diseases.

This is a key component of our mission to generate and communicate information for preparedness, prevention, mitigation and response efforts for emerging diseases.

These fact sheets are developed and supported by a literature review of each of the individual pathogens.

Within each sheet it encompasses information on the pathogens important to the industry, potential public health impacts, epidemiology, clinical signs, diagnosis and detection, treatments, immunology and even mitigation and much more items.

These are all available to anyone that is interested in any of these diseases.

It's very important to be able to provide the basic information about these pathogens because we also know a lot of them do have changes over time.

So, it's very important to be able to have a public and reliable resource of information for any stakeholder to utilize as they have concerns or just want to learn more about some of these emerging diseases threats.



The updated Porcine Circovirus 3, Porcine Astrovirus and Foot and Mouth Disease Virus fact sheets as well as other swine disease fact sheets can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers