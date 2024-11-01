Farmscape for May 11, 2026



A customer success representative with Farm Health Guardian says live monitoring of the movement of people and equipment on and off of swine farms allows producers to be proactive rather than reactive to the threat of disease.

Sask Pork, has partnered with Farm Health Guardian, to offer Saskatchewan's Pork producers access to GPS technology that will allow them to track the real time movement of people and equipment on and off of their farms.

Adam Black, a customer success representative with Farm Health Guardian, says biosecurity is incredibly important, especially in the Canadian and global hog markets.



Quote- Adam Black-Farm Health Guardian:

We're seeing more foreign animal diseases spreading and that's the result of animals moving, people potentially carrying these diseases.

By being able to monitor these movements a little bit faster we can be more proactive than reactive when it comes to outbreaks ad the speed at which we can respond to these disease outbreaks.

Producers can log in and see their visit data, who's entering and exiting their property so producers can producers can get a lot of benefit out this by having a little more oversight of their farms and not actually having to be there but knowing who is entering and exiting their property.

Other segments of the industry, other commodities like chickens, turkeys, poultry in general could see a benefit from a system like this.

Commodities that are tightly housed together have a higher susceptibility when a disease enters a property having that spread through the whole farm and site very quickly.

Those are the types of animals that we see the highest benefit from using these new systems.



Black says it's all about increasing the speed and efficiency of responding to a disease outbreak.

The service is expected to be available to Saskatchewan's pork producers by August.

For further information visit farmhealthguardian.com or saskpork.com.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers