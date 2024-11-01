Farmscape for May 22, 2026



A panel of producers, veterinarians and researchers is now reviewing 42 submissions received in response to a January call for research proposals to enhance the response to H5N1 Influenza.

H5N1 is an Influenza A virus normally associated with avian species but, since 2024, that virus has been found in dairy cattle, sheep and goats and in October 2024 the infection was identified in backyard swine.

A 2024 call for proposals under a four-million-dollar Swine Health Information Center and Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research initiative to enhance prevention, preparedness, mitigation, and response capabilities for H5N1, resulted in the approval of 10 projects.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says a follow up call was issued in January.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

We had several areas that we felt the we would like to have additional projects focus on, some of that being our care takers and how do we protect our people because this virus can also infect people.

Also focussing on pork safety and support of business continuity and reducing our production impact.

All of those things were incorporated into the call for proposals as well as diagnostic and surveillance strategies and biosecurity strategies.

We got 42 proposals representing three different countries that were submitted and our proposals originated from multiple groups including universities, government organizations and private companies.

We have organized a group of subject matter experts, including producers, veterinarians and researchers to review the proposals this spring and we review these proposals to ensure that they have a strong scientific basis, that they address the call for proposals and meeting the priorities requested.

Also, we want to ensure that all proposals and outcomes add value, they avoid duplication with other research and they provide benefits to the industry to help us prevent and prepare for this disease.



Full details can be found at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers