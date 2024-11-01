Farmscape for May 5, 2026



Organizers of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days are expecting the 2026 edition of the annual event to attract record numbers of visitors.

36 venues across Saskatchewan have registered to take part in the 2026 edition of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, set for August 8th and 9th.

Clinton Monchuk, the Executive Director of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan, says the goal is to engage directly with the public and create a hands-on understanding of where our food comes from.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

The big area is around Saskatoon.

We have a majority of the farms and different venues around Saskatoon and it really is anything from small farms that include petting zoos all the way up to large cattle ranches and grain farms stretching from up in Birch Hills all the way down to Val Marie, so there is a good mix of different types of farms with people to have different experiences.

We have food partners as well that have signed on and indicated they will have specials that weekend and it's about promoting Saskatchewan agriculture and allowing different people to see different venues.

We have a greenhouse out by Humbolt that has been in this program the last two years and it's a great example of how we have greenhouse farming in Saskatchewan as well, so a little bit for everybody.

These individuals that are interested, they just want to learn a little bit more about where their food comes.

There's everyone from seniors to young families that want to learn a little more and, given the opportunity they take it.

So, Saskatchewan Open Farms Days put on by Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan is aiming to exactly that, give the avenue to allow these individuals to go out to farms and ranches.



Monchuk says momentum continues to build.

He estimates about three thousand visitors took part in the first Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, that number hit 45 hundred last year and attendance is expected to be even higher this year.

To keep up to date on plans for this year's Open farm Days visit skopenfarmdays.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers