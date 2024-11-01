Farmscape for April 27, 2026



A customer success representative with Farm Health Guardian says, by employing GPS to track the movement of people and equipment on and off of the farm, livestock producers can take greater control of their biosecurity.

Sask Pork, in partnership with Farm Health Guardian, is offering Saskatchewan's Pork producers access to GPS technology that will allow them to track the real time movement of people and equipment on and off their farms.

Adam Black, a customer success representative with Farm Health Guardian, says billions of dollars are lost globally due to disease and we're seeing an increase in the global spread of foreign animal diseases.



Quote-Adam Black-Farm Health Guardian:

Third party companies, for example a livestock haul company will either have GPS already installed in their vehicles or they can purchase GPS devices from Garm Health Guardian that will go into their trailers, their trucks.

Then when they enter and exit a swine production site within the province of Saskatchewan it will register a visit to say, live haul trailer 1 has entered this farm.

This way we know exactly what vehicle was here and, in the event that it was connected with a site that has broke with a certain disease, there's less phone calls that have to be made.

Who was here?

What vehicle was here?

Where did they go?

Now we can get that information and veterinarians can get that information a lot quicker and focus their energy on high-risk zones, where that truck has been.

Did it get washed?

What other sites may it have touched and then take samples from those other sites?

It's all about increasing speed and efficiency in a disease outbreak.



The service is expected to be available to Saskatchewan's pork producers by August.

For further information on this new service visit farmhealthguardian.com or saskpork.com.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers