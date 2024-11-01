Farmscape for April 21, 2026



A chef instructor with the Culinary Institute of Canada says cost conscious consumers can reign in increasing food costs by choosing the less expensive humble cuts of meat.

An article circulated through canadianfgoodfocus.org looks at how consumers can trim their food costs by choosing the "humble cuts of meat" to prepare nutritious meals at home.

Chef Ilona Daniel, a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of Canada, says people are paying closer attention to the cost of food than they have in years and many are opting for the more challenging but less expensive cuts of meat.



Quote-Chef Ilona Daniel-Culinary Institute of Canada:

Blade roasts, stewing beef, ribs, necks, bone in cuts, really anything that benefits from slow cooking.

It's all about flavor and we get rewarded with our patience with all of the flavor.

I think when ever you make a stew or a chili, it always tastes better the next day because those flavors really come together.

It's also really convenient for our busy world that we all live in and try to navigate that we have meal prep also ready so we can make a nice big batch of a braised dish and we can pop it in the freezer or we can also have them for lunches, meals and it just makes life a little easier.

You need to shop with a plan and not a recipe.

We want to look at what's on sale.

We want to write a grocery list with a plan.

We're going to cook once, eat it twice.

We're going to embrace bones and fat and taking our time in the kitchen.

We need to allow ourselves to have that luxury of time in the kitchen and connecting with our food and being excited with flavors and watching the transformation of these humble cuts.

I think it's important for us to remember some of the most soulful and nourishing meals in the world were built on these humble cuts.



Chef Daniel says we're all doing a bit of mental math these days.

She suggests we need to be asking smarter questions such as how many meals with this make and can I make soups or stews to stretch the food budget.

For additional tips and tricks check out candianfoodfocus.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers