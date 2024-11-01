Farmscape for April 17, 2026



The General Manager of Manitoba Pork is calling on Canada's agricultural leadership to come together to lead the way in formulating strategies to protect all of agriculture and Canada's economy.

As part of an article "A Call to Leadership" circulated through Manitoba newspapers and posted to the Manitoba Pork webs site, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork encourages the leaders of farm groups and associations, processing and input companies or technology companies, agriculture in general to take the lead.

Cam Dahl suggests a lot has changed over the past 18 months and what the world will look like in terms of trade in the next six months is increasing uncertain.



Quote-Cam Dahl-Manitoba Pork:

We 're seeing a rapid increase in global instability and what's happening in the Mid-East is an example of that.

That's significantly disrupting supply chains.

We're seeing the threat of tariffs in the United States and the renewal of the CUSMA agreement and the uncertainty that surrounds that.

All of these are threats, not just to agriculture but to the entire Canadian economy.

Really, this is also an opportunity for agriculture to take a lead in helping to insulate the Canadian economy from those threats.

We can help diversify trade.

We can increase our innovation and our investment in reach and development.

We can increase our value-added processing in Canada instead of exporting raw product.

But, in order to do that, we're going to have to work together as an industry and not just stay in our individual silos.



Dahl suggests farm leaders need to be able to present a common set of solutions to government for all of agriculture.

The article "A Call to Leadership" can be accessed at manitobapork.com.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers