Farmscape for April 20, 2026



A new Program announced last week by Sask Pork and Farm Health Guardian will provide pork producers in Saskatchewan access to technology that will allow them to track the movement of people and equipment on and off of their farms.

Farm Health Guardian, a provider of biosecurity management software that helps farmers, transporters and food companies manage biosecurity, is teaming up with Sask Pork to offer the province's pork producers access to real time on farm traceability.

Adam Black, a customer success representative with Farm Health Guardian, says billions of dollars are lost globally due to disease spread so being proactive with new technology rather than reactive can result in fewer outbreaks and save money.



Quote-Adam Black-Farm Health Guardian:

We monitor movement on and off farm properties.

This used to be a paper-based system where people could log in their entries as they walk into the farm but now, we're making it more digital.

They can check in on their phone or mobile device or they can have a GPS in their vehicles that logs that feed truck, that live haul movement when they enter and exit a farm property.

Our clients are mainly fully integrated food system companies or larger more integrated farmers that have feed trucks, live haul trucks or multiple farm properties.

For the Sask Pork service, they are providing Farm Health Guardian digital transport biosecurity technology to all of their commercial swine farms within the province.

This is a part of their broader commitment to enhancing biosecurity for their producers within the province and it's an important addition to the other services they provide.

We'll be working with third party companies that go on and off swine production sites within the province and start logging those visits as they enter and exit.



Black says in the event of disease veterinarians will have quicker access to information on who might have been exposed and be able react more efficiently to an outbreak.

Full details on this new project can be found at saskpork.com.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers