Farmscape for April 2, 2026



Researchers with Purdue University have developed a diagnostic test that can detect multiple pathogens that can cause swine respiratory infections.

Researchers with Purdue University, with funding provided by the Swine Health Information Center, have developed a targeted next-generation sequencing panel to detect and differentiate multiple viral and bacterial pathogens responsible for respiratory disease in swine.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says the panel uses a parallel sequencing technology that allows for simultaneous sequencing of large numbers of nucleic acid fragments originating from both the host and the pathogen.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

The intent of this different test is to be able to perform one single test to determine the pathogen profile in a diagnostic sample.

And this can also help to potentially detect emerging or unknow pathogens.

The pathogens include, but are not limited to, PRRS, Influenza A virus, PCV 2 and 3, Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, Strep suis, Glaesserella parasuis and APP.

Overall, there was approximately 25 different pathogens targeted.

It's also intended to guide treatment decisions, especially if you have bacterial coinfections, guide the interventions and decrease the reliance on sequential or repeated testing.

Most of the time these different pathogens require singular and different tests to get a full diagnosis and that can vary between both bacterial and viral pathogens.

One of the challenges that we do face in swine medicine is that coinfections can commonly occur and that makes diagnosis a challenge.

Having a test that be performed in one go or with one sample that can detect multiple pathogens at one time would be advantageous to determine what is causing a problem.



Dr. Becton says the next generation sequencing assay can detect multiple pathogens in one test.

The report on this work is available through SHIC's March eNewsletter at swinehealth.org.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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