Farmscape for March 27, 2026



A Veterinary Medical Officer with USDA says rapid diagnosis of swine vesicular lesions in swine is critical to guard against the introduction of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

A Swine Health Information Center American Association of Swine Veterinarians webinar yesterday examined the emerging risk of Senecavirus A due to its similarities to Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

Dr. Ann Carpenter, a Veterinary Medical Officer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Service, says we've seen a significant increase in Senecavirus A detection in the U.S. since about 2016.



Quote-Dr. Ann Carpenter-U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Probably the key take away is that we can't distinguish between Foot-and-Mouth Disease and SVA based on clinical presentation alone so all swine vesicular lesions have to be tested to rule out Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

FMD is highly contagious and has a really broad host range.

It wouldn't only be swine affected in the U.S.

It would likely be other animals as well.

FMD virus can survive on fomites like boots and vehicles as well as in animal products like meat and milk.

The virus has a low infectious dose and infected animals shed a very large viral load, which is a pretty bad combination.

We can also see airborne transmission of the virus and shunting of the virus prior to onset of clinal signs which can facilitate rapid viral spread.

All of these factors really highlight the importance of rapid reporting and rapid testing.

If we do have a detection of FMD, having quick reporting, quick diagnostics and quick identification can allow for control measures to be implemented more rapidly and likely limit the disease expansion to facilitate control efforts and minimise the size of a potential outbreak.



Dr. Carpenter says global disease distribution for FMD is changing constantly and it requires constant vigilance.

Additional details on Senecavirus A and Foot and Mouth Disease can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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