Farmscape for March 25, 2026



Agricultural producers, artisans, and innovators have just one week left to register as hosts for Saskatchewan Open Farm Days scheduled for August 8th and 9th.

As part of its March eNewsletter, Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan has issued a final call to register to participate as hosts in Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says host registrations are open right now and they will close on April 1st.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

Anyone who has a farm, a ranch or even something regarding, say a food venue that wants to take part in it as well to give an opportunity to talk about some of the food that's grown and have an opportunity to consume it.

Those are who we're actually focusing on trying to get to be part of Saskatchewan Open Farm days.

Last year we had 35 different venues that were registered with us for Saskatchewan Open Farm Days and it was a wide variety of different businesses, farm families that did this.

We had some breweries that singed up within city limits, we had a cider farm outside of Saskatoon and then we had the traditional farms, a dairy farm, a grain-beef farm.

We had trail rides down in southwestern Saskatchewan with horses to see the grazing cattle and some of the wildlife that exists and other things like Hutterite colonies that had signed up, so really a wide variety of different opportunities for consumers to see different aspects of agriculture.

Again, that's what we want.

We want a very broad sense of agriculture so people can pick and choose what they're interested in.



Monchuk says about three thousand people took part in Saskatchewan Open Farm Days in 2024, that rose to about 45 hundred last year and the number is expected to increase again this year.

For more information or to register as a host go to skopenfarmdays.ca or do a google search.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers