Farmscape for April 14, 2026



Research conducted by Ohio State University is shedding new light on the impact of Rotaviruses A and C on the health and productivity of suckling and newly weaned pigs.

Rotaviruses A and C are common causes of diarrhea in suckling and weaned pigs.

A Swine Health Information Center funded study conducted by Ohio State University looked at the detection of Rotavirus A and C in suckling and weaned pigs and their contribution to swine respiratory disease.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says researchers wanted to evaluate nasal and fecal RNA for Rotavirus A and C and also determine whether that can be associated with respiratory disease.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

How they did this, they performed a cross-sectional study on six swine farms taking multiple samples from suckling and weaned pigs and looked at animals that were healthy, experiencing diarrhea or showed respiratory signs.

They also wanted to be understand what was happening with pigs that died of undefined causes at any of those research farms to determine if Rotavirus was present in different organs including the respiratory tract.

Results overall demonstrated that Rotavirus A and C were present on all six farms.

The prevalence of different Rotaviruses did vary greatly between farms but overall, 88 and 29 percent of piglets were positive for Rotaviruses A and C respectively.

Consistent with prior research, the highest Rotavirus A prevalence enviroloads were found in diarrhetic pigs that were on farm.

However, suckling pigs with respiratory signs only showed from farm six and diarrhetic suckling pigs from farm five also had increased Rotavirus A loads.



Dr. Becton says this information can be used by producers, veterinarians and even other researchers to understand the changes that may be occurring in these clinical presentations with the goal being to reduce the impact of the virus on these young pigs.

Details on this study can be found in SHIC's February 2026 eNewsletter.

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Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers