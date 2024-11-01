Farmscape for March 6, 2026



The Managing Director of Canadian Food Focus says the canadianfoodfocus.org web site and associated newsletters are reaching an expanding audience, most notably among urban consumers.

Canadian Food Focus is a national initiative designed to provide science-based articles and information to help Canadians understand where their food comes from.

Dorothy Long, the Managing Director of Canadian Food Focus, says a key role is helping to connect the dots between innovation on the farm and how decisions are made about soil health and animal care and how that relates to what consumers can buy in their local grocery stores.



Quote-Dorothy Long-Canadian Food Focus:

We have a couple of newsletters, one that goes out monthly to consumers and then another one that goes out every couple of months to our influencer group.

Routinely we have comments from newsletter subscribers talking about what a wealth of information there is on the site and how it helps them to make decisions.

The other important thing to mention here is that we are reaching urban audiences.

I think often times efforts like this can end up in the echo chamber of agriculture where we're just talking to ourselves but Canadian Food Focus has really been able to reach urban audiences.

We have an especially strong uptake among women who are still the main food decision makers.

Over the last year and a half, since we added TikTok to our platform we've seen more younger adults.

Interestingly they're very engaged in TikTok but 18 to 24 year-olds are also spending the most time on our web site.



Long says these newsletters are reaching over 14 thousand subscribers and what's interesting the open rate on these newsletters is on average about 53 percent, compared to industry standards at about 20 to 40 percent which shows those groups are interested in the content being provided.

To access the web site visit canadianfoodfocus.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers