Farmscape for February 27, 2026



The Quality Assurance and Production Manager with Alberta Pork says the province's latest case of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea appears to be isolated and has been contained to one site.

The first case of PED in Alberta since 2022 was confirmed last week.

Javier Bahamon, the Quality Assurance and Production Manager with Alberta Pork, says, even before PED arrived in Alberta, the plan was to have a team that would respond to any outbreak quickly and investigate with the principal objective being to contain the disease and ensure it's doesn't spread.



Quote-Javier Bahamon-Alberta Pork:

Our first case ever in Alberta was January 7, 2019.

Back in 2019 we did have four cases confirmed.

After that we eliminated the disease at the time and later on it came back to us in different isolated cases.

The last one was in February, 2022.

It's similar to what we're seeing today and is again an isolated case.

In all of those events we have been implementing biocontainment and biosecurity and we will be able to eradicate the disease.

That's what we are working on diligently today, to eradicate and start the process of elimination on the farm level.

Today we can report that this is one of the isolated cases.

There are no other suspected or reported cases to date in Alberta which is telling us that it's going to be one of the isolated cases that happed before here.



Bahamon says the investigation into how the infection occurred is ongoing but biosecurity and biocontainment are in place.

He says the industry remains on alert and surveillance has been increased at high-risk areas such as truck washes and assembly yards.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers