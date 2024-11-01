Farmscape for January 23, 2026



Budget conscious consumers are being encouraged to find value in the less expensive humble cuts of meat.

A canadianfgoodfocus.org article examines the benefits of using what are often described as the "lesser cuts of meat" to prepare cost saving meals at home.

Chef Ilona Daniel, a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of Canada, says preparing these cuts requires more patience but they are just as nutritious and tasty as the premium cuts and more economical.



Quote-Chef Ilona Daniel-Culinary Institute of Canada:

I always feel like the term lesser cut is a little bit of a misnomer.

I like to call them humble cuts.

They just need a little bit of work, a little bit of skill and some time and they're just as flavorsome as the counterparts that we find in our more premium cuts of meat.

Protein stays quite consistent across the cuts.

What really changes is the fat content, connective tissue and we look at micronutrients like zinc and iron, so the muscles of the animal that work harder, so we think the shank, the chuck, the shoulder.

Those tend to be richer in flavor and minerals but they definitely take more time and care to really maximize the quality and flavor.

I think for home cooks the biggest challenge is fear.

I think it's that fear of messing it up and, because these humble cuts require more time, moisture and seasoning, it can be a little intimidating at the outset if you've never done a braze before but enter that project with some patience, some grace, keep that lower heat going, longer cooking and don't rush.

Also really important, use a lid.

Allow that moisture to stay in the pot.

The slow cooking is beautiful, it's a budget friendly practice and it emphasizes our creativity, our resourcefulness just like our ancestors did.



Chef Daniel notes we're blessed with some really great tools including slow cookers, pressure cookers and air fryers have changed the game.

She encourages anyone looking for more information to visit candianfoodfocus.org.

