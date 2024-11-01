Farmscape for January 5, 2025



Distribution of the Swine Health Information Center's monthly domestic swine disease monitoring report has been extended through September 2026.

The domestic swine disease monitoring report, compiled by Iowa State University with funding provided by the Swine Health Information Center since 2017, is distributed through the center's monthly newsletter and posted to its web site at swinehealth.org.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says the information is used to assess the health of the U.S. swine herd and to track trends in disease diagnostic data from month to month.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

This report is very unique to our industry as it compiles swine health data across various ages of swine, different sample types and even spatial across different states and it allows us to be able to visualize on a monthly basis what is going on and what are the main challenges in our herd health.

This information is viewed and used by veterinarians, producers and other industry stakeholders that want to see what is going on on an aggregate level for multiple swine diseases of interest.

This database allows for a publicly accessible monitoring system to track U.S. swine herd health trends and diagnosis.

It can be used to detect potential changes in trends, a new presentation in a disease, especially if unexpected, is there a presence in a new region and it can provide an early warning alert for potential foreign animal diseases or emerging diseases.

It's very helpful to monitor changes in trends in herd health diagnostic data.

In addition, information from this monitoring can help spark key research projects to address questions that arise when analyzing the swine health data.

As such, it helps to build the next generation of our veterinary health professionals as they perform different research projects.



Anyone interested in receiving the monthly domestic or global swine disease monitoring reports is encouraged to visit the Swine Health Information Center web site at swinehealth.org and subscribe to SHIC's monthly eNewsletter.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers