The Coordinator of Squeal on Pigs Manitoba says information contained in the just released 2024 Canadian Invasive Wild Pig Report will help shape efforts to determine where wild pig populations are and where eradication efforts need to be focussed.

The 2024 Canadian Invasive Wild Pig Report shows locations of wild pigs and where field activities aimed at their eradication are focused.

Dr. Wayne Lees, the Coordinator of Squeal on Pigs Manitoba, says the report tells us where the hot spots are and where we've taken action to reduce wild pig populations.



Quote-Dr. Wayne Lees-Squeal on Pigs Manitoba:

That report covers all of the confirmed sightings and signs that we have seen across the country.

It goes from British Columbia to Ontario and it puts some scientific rigor on where wild pigs could be so that we have some sense of where are the high-risk areas if there were African Swine Fever introductions into this country.

The map follows the contour of where agricultural land meets parkland.

It show shows very well where the potential habitat of wild pigs could be.

I think that helps to create a more realistic approach to wild pig control.

Not likely to have high numbers if any wild pigs in the northern boreal forest.

Simply, the habitat is not conducive to their survival.

Similarly, not like to have numbers of wild pigs on the wide-open treeless prairies.

This gives us a much better way to focus our efforts on determining where the wild pig populations are and where we need to focus our efforts.



Dr. Lees notes this is the second such report and he anticipates it becoming an annual report.

The 2024 Canadian Invasive Wild Pig Report can be accessed at animalhealthcanada.ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



