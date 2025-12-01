Farmscape for December 10, 2025



Ten new training modules will be added to the Canadian Pork Council's PigLEARN training platform early in the new year.

The PigLEARN training platform, launched in March of this year, is an online learning management system that provides access to training developed for swine barn workers by the Canadian Pork Council.

Mark Fynn, the Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, who was on hand yesterday for Manitoba Hog and Poultry Days 2025 in Brandon, says the platform currently hosts 86 training modules and that will be expanded early in 2026.



Quote-Mark Fynn-Canadian Pork Council:

Right now, we're actually just getting ready to release ten new training modules on low stress pig handling.

We're looking to launch those right at the start of the new year so in January, 2026 there'll be access to those ten new training modules.

We actually cover a number of different things on pig handling.

It starts with a module on the pigs’ basic behavior, how pigs view the world and how you can use that information to help handle them and then some basic principles on the handling of all pigs.

Then we go into specifics about the different age categories of pigs because how you handle them changes as pigs get older too so we cover piglets, we cover that grower phase, sows and boars and then we also have a couple of modules on loading pigs for transport and unloading them as well at their destination.

When those get released, we'll have 96 total training modules on the platform.

If a company has their own training they want to upload, the training platform allows companies to upload their own stuff too, so we say we'll have 96 plus, which means companies can add their own as well.

We're also in the works of developing a whole suite of training modules on worker health and safety so there's 20 new training modules on that that are likely to be released in January of 2027.



Anyone interested in learning more about the PigLEARN training platform is encouraged to contact their provincial pork organization for details.

Bruce Cochrane.



