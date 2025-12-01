Farmscape for December 5, 2025



Animal health authorities in Spain are responding to the identification of African Swine Fever in wild boars, the first occurrence of the infection in that nation since 1994.

The World Organisation for Animal Health reported on November 28th that African Swine Fever was confirmed in two wild boars found dead in Barcelona Province, Spain and that number has since been expanded to nine wild boar, ending over three decades of Spain's ASF negative status.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says to date there have been no detections of ASF in domestic pigs in Spain.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

Spain is the largest pork producer in the EU and it's the third largest pork producer in the world, only after China and the United States.

It also has a significant export of pork products.

With regards to volume of global pork exports, it's second only to the United States.

This is very significant for the Spanish pork producers and the impact on pork products globally.

When we think about the anticipated economic implications and the trading partners, we've seen trading partners suspend or implement temporary restrictions on Spanish pork exports.

There's been an estimated 40 non-EU countries that have implemented restrictions.

We have also seen, within the European Union as well as with other countries that recognise the Spanish regionalization rules, that restrictions only apply to products that are originating from the farms located within the infected zone.

This is a zone that surrounds these positive wild boar cases in Barcelona province.



Dr. Niederwerder notes Spanish authorities have activated their established response protocols, including creating the 20-kilometer control and surveillance zone, imposing restrictions on hunting and outdoor activities, increased carcass search and removal and reinforced surveillance.

Additional information can be accessed through SHIC's December eNewsletter at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



