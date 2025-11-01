Farmscape for November 24, 2025



The Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council says the new PigLEARN training platform is helping provide new workers with a strong foundation as they go into the swine barn.

The PigLEARN training platform, launched in March of this year, is an online learning management system that provides access to training modules developed by the Canadian Pork Council and also allows companies to upload their own proprietary content.

The new platform was profiled earlier this month in Saskatoon as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025.

Mark Fynn, the Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, says the program is primarily aimed at new workers entering the work force and providing them with a good foundation to be the best barn worker possible.



Quote-Mark Fynn-Canadian Pork Council:

Right now, we have 86 different training modules on the platform.

Those cover topics from group sow housing to preparing pigs for transport.

We have stuff on euthanasia, general barn tasks like how to work in a farrowing unit for example so all of those are up there.

The nice thing about those is that all of those training modules come with different language capabilities to make it really accessible for our work force.

We have language capabilities in English, French, Tagalog, Spanish, Ukrainian for example and the training modules also come with interactive knowledge checks built within them as well.

Canadian Pork Council is looking to release 10 new modules right away on pig handling so those will be available and we've started work on 20 modules on worker health and safety as well that will be coming our later next year or early the year after.

Lots of stuff in the works and we plan to keep improving the platform and if people have input or are looking for stuff on there, we'll definitely take all of those things into consideration.



Fynn suggests, there's a lot of power in keeping a record of the training that's been completed and it's good proof that the training has been provided.

For more information on the PigLEARN training platform contact your provincial pork organization.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers