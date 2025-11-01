Farmscape Canada

 


Audio 
Brett Stuart 9:02 Listen
Dr. Carol Malgarin 10:22 Listen
Lisa Keefe 9:13 Listen
Steve Seto 9:09 Listen

Rate this Article:

Name:
Email:
Comments:




Printer Friendly Version
Audio Special Report from Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 in Saskatoon November 4 and 5
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 6, 2025

Brett Stuart, the President of Global AgriTrends, discusses "What’s next for the Global Pork Market."
Runs: 9:02
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/stuart-251105.mp3

Dr. Carol Malgarin, a swine veterinarian-technical support with Merck Animal Health, discusses "PCV3: How It Started versus How It's Going."
Runs: 10:22
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/malgarin-251105.mp3

Lisa Keefe, a protein journalist and communicator with LisaMKeefe.com, discusses "The Retail Meat Counter: What consumers are buying and how is it changing?"
Runs 9:13
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/keefe-251105.mp3

Steve Seto, the communications and marketing coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, discusses the highlights of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025.
Runs 9:09
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/seto-251105.mp3

       *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers
© Wonderworks Canada 2025
Home   |   News   |   Archive   |   Today's Script   |   About Us   |   Sponsors  |   Links   |   Newsletter  |   RSS Feed
farmscape.com © 2000-2019  |  Swine Health   |   Privacy Policy  |   Terms Of Use  |  Site Design

 

 