Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 5, 2025



Jessica Podhordeski, the Agricultural Education Coordinator with the Saskatchewan Development Board discusses "The Whole Hog: What has our Youth Ambassador been up to?"

Runs: 4:27

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/podhordeski-251104.mp3



Chris Koch, a farmer, internet blogger and Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 keynote speaker discusses the trials and triumphs of living life without arms or legs.

Runs: 8:26

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/koch-251104.mp3



Kevin Brooks, a production manager specializing in animal handling and training with Olymel West in Humboldt, offers "Tips and Tricks for Working with Hogs; Practical Strategies for Handling Hogs."

Runs: 5:31

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/brooks-251104.mp3



Dr. Jen-Yun Chou, a research scientist with the Prairie Swine Centre and adjunct professor with the University of Saskatchewan, discusses "Tails Tell the Tale: Science, Solutions, and Surprises."

Runs: 8:17

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/chou-251104.mp3



Dr. Stephanie Smith, the Chief Veterinary Officer and director of the veterinary unit with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, discusses "ASF and Emerging Diseases; What should you be concerned about at the farm today?"

Runs: 9:36

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/smith-251104.mp3



Nat Stas, a Technical Services Director with PIC, discusses "Why Ventilation Matters."

Runs: 7:17

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/stas-251104.mp3



Mark Fynn, the Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses "worker onboarding with the PigLEARN training platform."

Runs: 7:53

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/fynn-251104.mp3 *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers