Farmscape Canada

 


Audio 
Jessica Podhordeski 4:27 Listen
Chris Koch 8:26 Listen
Kevin Brooks 5:31 Listen
Dr. Jen-Yun Chou 8:17 Listen
Dr. Stephanie Smith 9:36 Listen
Nat Stas 7:17 Listen
Mark Fynn 7:53 Listen

Rate this Article:

Name:
Email:
Comments:




Printer Friendly Version
Audio Special Report from Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 in Saskatoon November 4 and 5
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 5, 2025

Jessica Podhordeski, the Agricultural Education Coordinator with the Saskatchewan Development Board discusses "The Whole Hog: What has our Youth Ambassador been up to?"
Runs: 4:27
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/podhordeski-251104.mp3

Chris Koch, a farmer, internet blogger and Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 keynote speaker discusses the trials and triumphs of living life without arms or legs.
Runs: 8:26
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/koch-251104.mp3

Kevin Brooks, a production manager specializing in animal handling and training with Olymel West in Humboldt, offers "Tips and Tricks for Working with Hogs; Practical Strategies for Handling Hogs."
Runs: 5:31
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/brooks-251104.mp3

Dr. Jen-Yun Chou, a research scientist with the Prairie Swine Centre and adjunct professor with the University of Saskatchewan, discusses "Tails Tell the Tale: Science, Solutions, and Surprises."
Runs: 8:17
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/chou-251104.mp3

Dr. Stephanie Smith, the Chief Veterinary Officer and director of the veterinary unit with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, discusses "ASF and Emerging Diseases; What should you be concerned about at the farm today?"
Runs: 9:36
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/smith-251104.mp3

Nat Stas, a Technical Services Director with PIC, discusses "Why Ventilation Matters."
Runs: 7:17
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/stas-251104.mp3

Mark Fynn, the Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses "worker onboarding with the PigLEARN training platform."
Runs: 7:53
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/fynn-251104.mp3

       *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers
© Wonderworks Canada 2025
Home   |   News   |   Archive   |   Today's Script   |   About Us   |   Sponsors  |   Links   |   Newsletter  |   RSS Feed
farmscape.com © 2000-2019  |  Swine Health   |   Privacy Policy  |   Terms Of Use  |  Site Design

 

 