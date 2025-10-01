Farmscape for November 6, 2025



A retired southwestern Manitoba Butcher encourages consumers to watch the flyers for bargains then build a meal that includes all the essential components in terms of meats, fruits and vegetables.

In response to unprecedented food price inflation, consumers are looking for options to economize.

Hubert Muckel, a retired southwestern Manitoba butcher, suggests, when it comes to shopping for food bargains, if stick close to home and keep an eye open for sales, you'll find some good buys.



Quote-Hubert Muckel-Retired Southwestern Manitoba Butcher:

This weekend I bought a barbecue chicken from a store and it cost me something like 12 dollars and I had three meals out of that.

You can't do any better than that because you can't even buy a fresh chicken for 10 or 12 dollars now a days.

So, wait for the day when the flyers come out, check the prices.

There are always some good deals to be had and look in your local grocery stores and butcher shops.

Don't just go to the biggest store there is.

I know that they can offer you sometimes a good deal but it's not always a good deal when you have to go and buy something else there.

Check the prices.

There is some of the local grocery stores and supermarkets who tend to lure the people in with one item and something you can buy for at eight dollars on regular price and then they offer it for four dollars.

Then you wonder how can they make money on four dollars an item and the next week it's eight dollars again.

This is just a price to get you into the store and hopefully you buy something else and not just this one item on sale.



Muckel notes every time the minimum wage increases the price of food goes up and the increasing amount of money lost from food being shoplifted from grocery stores has to get passed on in the form of higher prices.

Bruce Cochrane.



