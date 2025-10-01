Farmscape for October 22, 2025



A newly released report on wild pigs in Canada shows where wild pigs have been identified and what's happening to remove them from the landscape.

Wild pigs damage ecological systems, destroy wildlife habitat and cropland, can be a reservoir for disease and are a vector for disease transmission.

Last month Animal Health Canada released the first collaborative 2023 Canadian Invasive Wild Pig Report.

Michelle Follensbee, a project manager in the emergency management division of Animal Health Canada, says the report outlines who is doing what to control wild pigs and where and provides a map showing what is happening across Canada.



Quote-Michelle Follensbee-Animal Health Canada:

We started this project about two years ago.

It is a collaborative project with provinces that have wild pig control programs volunteering to work on this project so that we could paint a Canadian picture of wild pigs and where they are on the landscape and what those control programs are doing to control and manage those pigs on the landscape.

The map shows the location of sightings of wild pigs.

It also shows where wild pigs are established in Canada and it shows where the control programs are working to remove those pigs from the landscape.

We hope that this report will improve awareness of wild pig issues in Canada, it will prompt people to report wild pigs and it will demonstrate that we have a robust system for monitoring and controlling pigs and that we know where they are and are responding to that.



Follensbee says the report and the map, which can be accessed at animalhealthcanada.ca, should be of interest to anyone with a stake in controlling invasive species in Canada and the agriculture community whose land and livestock are at risk from wild pigs and she invites anyone interested in getting more information on efforts to control wild pigs in Canada to access the new Wild Pig Canada website at wildpigs.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers