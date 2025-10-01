Farmscape for October 3, 2025



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports producers across the province made significant harvest progress over the past week.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report yesterday for the period from September 23rd to 29th.

Tyce Masich, a Crops Extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says the weather was favorable this past week so producers were able to get lots of combining done.



Quote-Tyce Masich-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Harvest is 84 percent complete which is a pretty big jump from last week.

Last week we were at 68 percent.

Harvest, as of this week, is above the ten-year average but still a little bit behind the five-year average so we're right around where we should be and producers will get the crop off in good time this year.

We don't have any new yield information.

The most recent stuff we have is from about three weeks ago.

On next week's report well be asking our reporters yield and quality information so I'll have a better picture next week but, in terms of what we're seeing for yields, spring wheat is yielding 50 bushels an acre, barley is yielding 71 bushels an acre, canola is yielding 39 bushels an acre, field peas are yielding 42 bushels an acre and lentils are yielding 17 hundred and 84 pounds per acre which are all above historical averages for the province, so overall it's a good crop coming off in many areas of the province.

Certainly, producers are happy to see that as commodity prices are fairly low right now and producers are hoping that those prices improve as well but it's good to see that they're getting good yields regardless.

In terms of quality, about 68 percent of barley is in the one Canada west category, durum is 23 percent one Canada west, 43 percent two Canada west.

Lentils is 26 percent grade one, 60 percent second grade, peas are 42 first grade and 53 percent second grade.



Masich says pretty much all of the winter cereals and pulse crops are in the bin, 90 percent of the spring cereals, spring wheat, barley, durum and oats are complete and most producers are now combining canola and working on some smaller acreage crops like chic peas, and canary seed.



Bruce Cochrane.



