Farmscape for October 1, 2025



A just released report on Japanese Encephalitis in Australia is shedding new light on the impact of the infection on pigs and how to protect herds from it.

As part of its September eNewsletter, the Swine Health Information Center has released a SHIC and Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research funded study conducted by Ausvet Pty Ltd that looked at Japanese Encephalitis in Australian intensive piggeries.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says, while the infection is not present in the United States, findings from this quantitative and qualitative study will assist all stakeholders in being prepared in the event it does arrive.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Some of the summaries from the quantitative report showed prevalence of JEV in infected herds between 3.4 to 43 percent of sows impacted.

One of the clinical signs that was seen was an increase in mummies across all the infected litters and not all farms were impacted similarly when they were infected and so it was really important to assess how and why these mummies were seen in these different herds.

Other impacts were the presence of wetlands near the farms; increased rainfall being noted during the time frames and then the different bird populations because birds can be carriers of the virus and lead to transmission and infection.

The qualitative part of the study showed that farm management really can impact the transmission of the disease and so early detection was very important to be able to identify the farms and then apply systemic and syndromic treatment to the animals to help them get through infection.

Mosquito control was also critically important to reduce the disease transmission and remove the mosquitos from the areas in and around the farm.

And JEV could occur without any clear warning because it circulates in birds and mosquitos so it's very important for producers to note when they're seeing abnormal clinical signs in their herds.



Full details on the "Epidemiology of JEV in Australian Intensive Piggeries" study can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center's September eNewsletter at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers