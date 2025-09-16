Farmscape for September 16, 2025



The Saskatchewan Pork Development Board is accepting nominations for the 2025 Saskatchewan Pork Industry Awards of Distinction until October 15th.

The 48th annual conference, which will bring together pork producers and pork sector stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, issues and innovations in pork production, is highlighted by the Saskatchewan Pork Industry Awards of Distinction.

Steve Seto, the Communications and marketing coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, says the awards of distinction recognize and honour individuals and organizations who contribute to the sustainability of the Saskatchewan pork industry through leadership, commitment and innovation.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

It's a great opportunity for people within our province and within our industry to show and recognise the hard work that's being done.

Its gives them an opportunity to say the work that you have done, it's not going unnoticed and without it we aren't able to improve the industry and advance it in the ways that it needs to be.

The Awards of Distinction are always important not only to recognise those people but in order to get those nominations as well from the people within the industry.

It's an opportunity for everybody to say look at what's being done, not only in the short term but also over the long term of people's careers throughout the pork industry and the hard work they've shown.

We don't want any of that to go unnoticed because, without our hard-working producers and workers on farm, we wouldn't be able tot be one of the leading provinces in pork production.



Nominations for the Saskatchewan Pork Industry Awards of Distinction must be submitted by October 15th and the nomination form as well as the registration form for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 can be found at saskpork.com.

Bruce Cochrane.



