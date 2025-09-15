Farmscape for September 15, 2025



The Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center says the latest developments related to the global spread of African Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth Disease underscore the importance of ongoing swine health monitoring and aggressive biosecurity.

As part of its monthly eNewsletter, the Swine Health Information Center has released its domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says the latest developments related to African Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth Disease demonstrate the value of swine disease monitoring in understanding transmission routes and disease risks.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

It was noted this month that African Swine Fever in Estonia hit a 27 thousand pig facility which approximates to about 45 percent of their pig production and it raises concerns for the amount of pork available within that country.

Within Egypt foot and Mouth SAT-1 Strain was identified and that adds to three other additional strains that Egypt already has circulating in their populations.

It was also noted that there was an increase in illicit movements of animal products targeting Indonesia, the U.S. and Malaysia.

Without monitoring we wouldn't able to really understand what are the disease risks and transmission routes and then also be able to understand what different countries are doing to mitigate those challenges and that is important for control strategies and even prevention and preparedness.

So, focus on things like basic biosecurity, use of vaccines, wild pig and wild boar management are important but also to stress the need for aggressive monitoring at our borders, including any illegal movements of animals or animal products.



Dr. Becton says it's important to see what's happening in different countries to determine whether something might be out of control in a region or area and assess the effectiveness of current control measures.

She notes, if travelling abroad, it's important to consider what biosecurity measures are necessary, such as not wearing clothing or footwear that has been overseas onto your farm and especially not bringing any animal products back to the farm.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



