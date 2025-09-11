Farmscape for September 11, 2025



Manitoba Agriculture reports the harvest advanced over the last week with some reports of frost.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report Tuesday.

Sonya Wilson, an Oilseed Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture says there were reports of frost, ranging from minus one and a half degree to minus three for up to five hours. in the northwest, the southwest, the northeast corner of the central region and the Interlake.



Quote-Sonya Wilson-Manitoba Agriculture:

We were sitting at about 29 percent last week and we have moved forward to about 40 percent harvested across the province.

The region that's furthest along is the central region at this point, sitting at about 51 percent.

Across all regions we do have winter wheat and fall rye being done as well as the field pea harvest done as well.

It's been focussed on spring wheat with that short week here coming to a close as well as barley and oats.

Then next up will definitely be canola if they haven't started already and dry beans and then we'll be looking at soybeans.

In terms of where we're sitting at in comparison to other years.

I think we are pretty average at this point.

I would have to pull some more of those numbers but it's feeling like a pretty average year other than what feels like quite early frost events here.



Wilson encourages growers to check for frost damage on soybeans, canola and corn, especially if its to be used for sileage.

She says, with the return to warmer temperatures, harvest is expected to move ahead over the next week.

