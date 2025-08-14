Farmscape for August 14, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center reports decreased Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and increased Porcine Circovirus 3 during July.

As part of its August eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says this month's domestic report shows reduced PRRS case positivity, further declines in Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae case positivity and increased Porcine Circovirus 3 case positivity.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

For PRRS it was noted that there was a decrease in the PRRS case positivity by 20 percent.

However, it was noted the L1C.5 variant still had 175 detections with the majority of those cases occurring in Iowa.

In addition, the variant L1C.2, which was seen for the first time last month in North Carolina, continues to be identified in other parts of the United States.

For Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae this month's report showed the lowest monthly case positivity in sows since 2012.

In addition, the confirmed case tissue diagnosis within the second quarter of 2025 was also very low.

When we look at other viral diseases, the PCV3 case positivity took a substantial increase in July and exceeded PCV2 by 18 percent.

The majority of those positive cases were identified first in processing fluids and then second was in oral fluids.



The Swine Health Information Center's domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be found on the SHIC website at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



