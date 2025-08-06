Farmscape for August 6, 2025



This weekend the public will be given the rare opportunity to experience farm life first hand as part of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days 2025.

Thirty-five farms, ranches, orchards, and producers across Saskatchewan will be opening their gates to the public Saturday and Sunday, August 9th and 10th, as part of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan's second annual "Saskatchewan Open Farm Days."

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says experience has shown consumers gain a better understanding of farming practices, how food is grown, if they have the ability to talk to farmers and ranchers and Saskatchewan Open Farm Days creates that opportunity.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

Because of that lack of connection now that exists between primary production and the consumption of the majority of our food, and when I looked at the latest statistical numbers from Canada, only 1.6 percent of the population is actively engaged in primary agriculture.

That means there's 98.4 percent of the population that doesn't have that experience.

What we need to do more of is bring those people, get them involved, make sure that they understand what we're doing on farms and ranches so when they do have questions they can go back to that farmer, they can go back to that rancher and say I heard this on my social media feed.

Is this true?

Is this not true?

We've had numerous experiences like this within Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan where we get a lot of feedback saying I want to understand a little bit more about this practice and you can tell me why you do these practices on your farms.

It just creates that open, transparent, trust worthy conversation and at the end of the day we want to make sure our consuming public is informed about our practices so there's less questions that come up.



Monchuk notes close to three thousand participants turned out to take part in Saskatchewan Open Farm Days last year, the first year of the event, for an average of around 100 people per venue.

Information on Saskatchewan Open Farm Days as well as links to register for one of the tours can be found at skopenfarmdays.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers