Farmscape for July 31, 2025



Manitoba Agriculture reports this year's winter wheat and fall rye crops are now starting to be harvested.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report Tuesday.

Sonia Wilson, an oilseed specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, says rainfall was received throughout the province.



Quote-Sonia Wilson-Manitoba Agriculture:

If we're looking at the winter wheat and fall rye, we're really in that seed color change as well as moving into harvest quite soon, if not already starting to be harvested.

The majority of corn fields across the province are ranging from V8 for later seeded fields all the way to tasseling and even silking.

Our spring wheat, the earliest seeded is reaching that late dough stage and our barley and oat fields are in that grain fill stage as well with some oat fields moving closer to harvest, especially in the central region.

When we take a look at our oilseeds, especially canola we're seeing that the earlier seeded has been fully podded and the late seeded or reseeded are about the mid flowering.

As well all sclerotinia fungicide applications are complete in canola unless there's some really later fields that are being considered but the majority has been completed.

For flax we are in the late stage of flowering across the province but the earliest seeded fields are with bolls and then we're also seeing that our sunflowers at about the reproductvie2 to reproductive5 when they start the flowering staging.

Our pulses, soybeans and field peas are in the pod fill stage and the early seeded soybeans are in that R3 stage with the later seeded still being in that R1 to R2.



Wilson says yield potentials are variable and dependant on the amount of rain received.

She says rainfall amounts vary from region to region and even within regions.

Bruce Cochrane.



