Farmscape for May 29, 2025



Manitoba Agriculture reports drier weather over the past week allowed spring seeding to move forward rapidly and many farmers could wrap the up over the next week.

Manitoba Agriculture released its week crop report Tuesday.

Sonia Wilson, an oilseed specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, says all regions reported progress over the past week.



Quote-Sonia Wilson-Manitoba Agriculture:

We saw some precipitation events across the province ranging from zero millimeters to 21.8 but the Interlake received very little rain.

The southwest corner had some and the central region but overall, it was a pretty good week to move ahead with seeding this past week and we are sitting at about 85 percent complete across the province which is ahead of our five-year average of 69 percent.

In a lot of areas, the southwest and central we are seeing really good soil moisture conditions.

There has been some rainfall and producers taking advantage of that for seeding.

In the northwest area, they have had less this season so are sitting closer to the dry conditions for sure and then similar in the east and eastern portions of the Interlake.

We're actually seeing this year that precipitation accumulations are actually under 60 percent of the normal and that's based on a 30-year average.

Back to the southwest and parts of the central, in contrast, they're actually sitting at over 150 percent of the 30-year average since May 1st for precipitation so really quite a difference between some of these areas.



Wilson says lower night time temperatures over the past week resulted minor frost damage on some of the corn crops but many are expected to bounce back.

She says, with warmer temperatures and sunny days in the forecast, a lot of growers will be moving close to the finish line at which point they'll start early scouting to see how crops are emerging and how those hit by frost are recovering.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers