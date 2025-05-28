Farmscape for May 28, 2025



Researchers with the University of Saskatchewan have discovered a naturally occurring molecule that enhances the ability of the pig to resist disease and offers potential as an alternative to antibiotics.

A University of Saskatchewan research team, with funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Saskatchewan Agriculture Development Fund and RDAR, has identified a bacteria-killing molecule that enhances the immune response of the pig.

The search began when some pigs exposed to swine dysentery developed severe clinical symptoms while others remained unaffected.

Dr. Matheus Costa, an Associate Professor with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, says the molecule is a naturally occurring peptide or protein.



Quote-Dr. Matheus Costa-Western College of Veterinary Medicine:

Our bodies produce proteins all of the time.

Some of these proteins are gigantic.

They have hundreds, sometimes thousands of amino acids which are the building blocks of proteins.

This molecule we identified is actually a very small protein.

It's only about 30 amino and, in fact, all animal kingdoms have this antimicrobial protein produced.

They are different between the different species but all multi cellular live beings have them to protect themselves from microorganisms.

With this single molecule, what we have learned is that it does have an antimicrobial property.

It's not a specific one, such as some antibiotics we take and it goes strictly against one type of bacterial.

It is more of a broad response and, at the same time though, it still plays a role in modulating the response that the pig's body fields against that.

So, this molecule tries to do both things at the same time.

It tries to fight the agent while also trying to support the host so that it doesn’t feel the effects of the infection as much.



Dr. Costa says, unlike antibiotics, this molecule affects both bacteria and viruses and may also work against fungal infections.

Bruce Cochrane.



