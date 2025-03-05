Farmscape for March 5, 2025



In the face of new U.S. import tariffs, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork is calling for an expanded diversification of Canada's export markets and an increased focus on buying Canadian.

An article being circulated through Manitoba community newspapers and posted to Manitoba Pork's web site examines the implications of a 25 percent U.S. tariff on products imported from Canada and Mexico.

Manitoba Pork General Manager Can Dahl says everyone in Manitoba, whether employed in the pork sector or not, will be hurt by these tariffs.



Quote-Can Dahl-Manitoba Pork:

First off, at a provincial level, we need to be continuing to carry out that province to state outreach with both government and industry.

I do think that that's a critical tool in keeping the tariffs on as short a time as possible.

We do need to look at investments in infrastructure that would allow is to diversify our exports.

For example, can we do something to help offset the European import requirements on their food safety regulations.

Are there ways that we can better access the Asian markets?

We need to be looking at some of those infrastructure investments.

I know it's been commonly talked about but what ever the barriers are there to trade within Canada, we need to get rid of those.

We need to encourage consumers to look to Canadian and Manitoba products first and we do need to retaliate against the tariffs that we saw put on this morning.

If Canadian bacon in the U.S. is going to be 25 percent more expensive, then American bacon in Canada needs to be 25 percent more expensive as well.

I know that will be difficult for consumers.

I know it will contribute to inflation but, across the board, we need to protect Canadian jobs and Canadian industry.



Dahl suggests we also need to find ways to ensure employers can keep their staff in place, possibly through supports like we saw during the pandemic.

He says once our processing plants and barns lose those skilled workers, they are unlikely to return.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers