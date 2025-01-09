Farmscape for January 9, 2025



A retired southwestern Manitoba butcher-meat cutter suggests, by watching for meat specials on the internet then buying in bulk and freezing product, consumers have the opportunity to stretch the value of their food dollar.

In the wake of COVID consumers have been contending with steadily increasing food prices.

Hubert Muckel, who retired in 2023 after working more than 50 years as a butcher-meat cutter, observes in the past approximately four years pork prices have about doubled.



Clip-Hubert Muckel-Retired Southwestern Manitoba Butcher-Meat Cutter:

With COVID the prices went sky high and I don't know the reason why.

You could buy a pound of medium ground pork anywhere for $1.99 and now it's $4.50 for the same product and, on the market the price for sides of pork went down but cuts of pork went up.

It all depends on the season and it all depends on who's willing to pay more.

Shop, shop, shop but don't spend 50 dollars on gasoline just to save a dollar.

Go on line.

A lot of grocers have their specials on Facebook or on the internet.

They do not print their specials anymore but if you go on line, you usually can find them.

If you shop and you keep your eyes open and if you see a good deal and you're willing to freeze it and keep it for a later time.

But I do not suggest that anybody freezes ham sausages or something like that.

I'd rather have that fresh and only buy as much as I can eat in the next little while.



Muckel suggests there must be an excess right now of pork loins in Manitoba.

He observes lately you can buy boneless pork loins for $2.50 per pound in the grocery stores where as sausage will run at about $5.00 a pound.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers