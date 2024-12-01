Farmscape for January 8, 2025



The Executive Director of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan says the organization's members and sponsors are recognizing the importance of providing consumers access to accurate and reliable information on what it takes to produce the food they buy.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan was formed in 2014 to engage with consumers and ensure those interested in how their food is produced have a truthful verifiable way to get that information and it provides a wealth of educational resources, including its Canadian Food Focus web site.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says the organization's primary contributors are the commodity groups in Saskatchewan but rural municipalities have purchased memberships, different farming companies and family farms have memberships as well as processing companies and grain marketing companies so there is a wide range of partners in terms of memberships or sponsorships.



Clip-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

A lot of these groups realize the benefit that exists in making sure the average consumer out there in Saskatchewan or the country understands how food is being produced.

They see the value in what we're doing and want to support us in our efforts going forward to make sure that the general public has more trust in food and farming.

One of the factors that we just started tracking in the last year is consumers who use our resources, do they feel more positive about the agriculture and the food industry in general or not after they go through our resources?

What we found is they are more confident and comfortable in what we are providing.

They feel more positive about the food system.

We want to make sure that we have a confident consuming public in this country and these are a couple of the ways that we're trying to accomplish that.



Monchuk notes the Canadian Food Focus web site alone is now averaging just shy of 10.1 million engagements in a year which means that not only are these people coming to the site and finding it valuable, they're coming back because they find it to be a truthful resource that they can use to understand more about their food.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers