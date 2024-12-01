Farmscape for December 23, 2024



The Swine Health Information Center, through its web site swinehealth.org, has released updated fact sheets for Pseudorabies, Japanese Encephalitis, Ebola and Reston.

Providing publicly available, science-based fact sheets supports the Swine Health Information Center's mission of minimizing the impact of emerging disease threats through coordinated communication of key resources and improving swine health information.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says most recently the Pseudorabies, Japanese Encephalitis, Ebola and Reston fact sheets have been updated.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

There's become new information available, whether it's through research or updating outbreak information.

What we've done is update the fact sheets to provide the current information which supports our ongoing communications for emerging disease and to have that information available.

In Ebola Reston there is a new naming or taxonomy of the viruses as well as an update on the transmission and research for this disease.

It also does highlight that Ebola is a zoonotic potential disease and is something of concern.

Other reasons that we looked at for updates include Pseudorabies.

There was new information on these strains out of China and then also updating JEV because of the 2022 Australian outbreak.

Some of the things we really do focus on are the disease outbreak demographics and impacts because, with changing diseases, that's very important to understand.

We also looked at a lot of the viruses so, understanding the virology as well as the surveillance strategies for detection of these pathogens.

Lastly it does utilize and incorporate peer reviewed research results that address multiple components for disease management, control and identification.



Dr. Becton says having the latest information about these pathogens helps us understand if there's changes in disease presentation, areas of impact or the age of animals infected and is important in helping to actively and rapidly be prepared and respond if a pathogen is identified.

The fact sheets can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



