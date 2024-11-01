Farmscape for December 11, 2024



A central Saskatchewan hog farm has been recognized for its work in the area of environmental stewardship.

Last month, as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2024, the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board presented its 2024 Awards of Distinction.

Sask Pork Communications and Marketing Coordinator Steve Seto says the environmental stewardship award recognizes those producers who have adopted technologies or practices in pork production that highlight environmental sustainability, whether that be through production management or anything related to hog production such as water treatment or barn design.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

This year it was Sunnydale Colony and Peter Gross for what they did using manure application on their farm as fertilizer and the technology that they installed this year which was very impressive.

They were nominated by Toby Tschetter and it just goes to show that the pork community is very close knit and, when it comes to people doing good work, people within our industry want to show that off and give them their recognition.

Sunnydale is a colony just northwest of Saskatoon, about 40 minutes outside.

They run a hog barn and have a farm.

With the manure application and the way that they are applying new technology into their farm, not only for the benefit of profitability in using that manure to fertilize their fields but at the same time it enhances the day-to-day life and welfare for their pigs.

Using that technology in order to advance everyday life for themselves in being profitable and using that toward animal welfare is just outstanding work on their behalf.



Seto suggests the recognition of organizations and individuals for their commitments to help establish the Saskatchewan pork industry as one of the premier industries in the province and in the country is very important.

Bruce Cochrane.



