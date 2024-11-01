Farmscape for November 28, 2024



Research conducted by the University of Saskatchewan shows management changes in the early life of the pig will contribute to improved performance throughout its lifetime.

“Advancing swine welfare practices: Outcomes and future directions from the NSERC Chair in Swine Welfare Research Program” was discussed earlier this month as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2024.

Dr. Martyna Lagoda, a Post Doctoral Fellow with the University of Saskatchewan, says how the pig develops in early life is critical to how well that pig will cope with stress and challenges later in life.



Quote-Dr. Martyna Lagoda-Western College of Veterinary Medicine:

We chose to make strategic management modifications in the early life environment of those pigs and that very simply involved providing those pigs with enrichments that they can use to support their natural behavior.

For example, we gave them chewable materials around the creep feeder to support their chewing behavior.

We also provided them with human contact, so we had stock people go into the pens socialising with pigs, spending positive time with those pigs and then finally we also provided them with extra space in the farrowing crates.

That extra space gives them the room to develop social behaviors pig to pig, so learning how to interact with other pigs, how to resolve conflicts without excessive aggression, really important things to improve that welfare and the functioning of that pig early on.

We did see higher levels of average daily gain in the nursery phase but also the lifetime values for those treatment pigs, which I think is important to tell us that that pig is performing well in terms of its own physiology but also in terms of productivity so it's something of relevance to the industry.

We also reduced levels of tail biting which again is a huge result to see, so reduced tail lesions and tail biting in the treatment pigs was what we saw.



Dr. Lagoda suggests you can be creative in what you provide and even small changes will be beneficial.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers