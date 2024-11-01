Farmscape for November 11, 2024



Research underway the Canadian Feed Research Centre is examining the role feed ingredient particle size plays in triggering ulcers in pigs and the impact of those ulcers on health and performance.

Because of its extremely small particle size pea starch, a byproduct of the extraction of protein from yellow peas to make products like protein bars, has been found to increase the susceptibility of pigs to ulcers when included in rations.

In response to an increased availability of pea starch, researchers are evaluating processing methods, including pelleting and extrusion, to address that challenge.

Dr. Rex Newkirk, an associate professor with the University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Research Chair in Feed Processing Technology responsible for the Canadian Feed Research Centre, says ulcers are more common than realised.



Quote-Dr. Rex Newkirk-University of Saskatchewan:

If we grind the food more fully we get an increase in digestibility, it takes less feed to produce the same amount of meat and so we do grind to a certain level but if we get too fine it causes ulcers in the stomach.

We've known that for a long time.

So, we've added up to 40 percent and we were pleased in that we didn't see major changes in ulcers but what was a bit concerning to us is we did see ulcers, even in the control diet so, it wasn't like we've seen no ulcers without pea starch and ulcers with.

We've seen ulcers in all of our diets for the most part and they were just slightly worse with the pea starch.

But, I see these pigs and they're completely happy and growing and fine so I'm a bit confused as to how much to make out of the ulcers.

I don't want anything have an ulcer but they seem to be growing, they seem to be doing really well.

Where I do have a concern with the ulcers is, maybe under ideal conditions they will do fine and we're seeing the performance is great stuff but what if there's one other stressor, two other stressors.

What if there's some disease in the barn?

What if you have a feed outage and that's one of the things we've studied.

If you have too high a levels of pea starch, could it plug up in your feeders?

Yes.

And could you have some short-term outages and that would then contribute to more severe ulcers?

This we do know, so I think that our goal should be the healthiest pigs possible and I think part of that is managing the particle size in our diets.



Dr. Newkirk says lately researchers have been looking more at course versus fine diets to better understand the physiology.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



