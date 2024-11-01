Farmscape for November 5, 2024



The Saskatchewan Research Chair in Feed Processing Technology says the biggest challenge with including high levels of pea starch in swine rations is the issue of flow.

An increased use of pea protein in products such as artificial meats and protein bars has resulted in an increased availability of pea starch for use as a lower cost energy source in swine rations.

However, the small particle size of pea starch raises concerns over the possibility of ulcers in pigs and it has a tendency to plug up feeding systems.

Dr. Rex Newkirk, an associate professor with the University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Research Chair in Feed Processing Technology responsible for the Canadian Feed Research Centre, says researchers have included pea starch in rations at up to 40 percent with no impact on performance but the flow issue is a limiting factor.



Quote-Dr. Rex Newkirk-University of Saskatchewan:

Pea starch, because of the process it goes through, is an exceedingly fine material.

It kind of flows like water when it flows so what that means from a practical handling perspective is pea starch by itself flows like water.

Put pea starch in a mash diet and it basically sets up in a way that it doesn't move as a mass.

For us that's been the major handling issue is, how do you get this material to handle through the plant, what form can it be in so it can be more easily managed.

From a growth perspective, we've fed up to 40 percent and didn't see any impact on growth so I'm fine with it from a growth perspective but, from a handling perspective, especially if you're feeding a mash diet, I'd probably stick to 10 percent or less.

We've done 20 percent and it was OK but I think there was already signs that you could get hanging up in the bin and stuff so my recommendation would be 10 percent inclusion in a mash diet.

If it's a pelleted diet, I think you have more room.

You could get to 20 percent as long as it will handle through your plant and into the pellet mill well.

Or you could even go higher levels, as long as the flow within your plant getting to the pellet mill is fine.

That's usually where we find some issues.

If we get too high levels, the conveyance systems don't work the way they should.

My recommendation would be 10 percent in a mash diet and 20 percent in a pelleted diet.



Dr. Newkirk says various options for addressing the flow issue are being explored including pelleting, extrusion and using canola meal as a compatible source of protein.

Bruce Cochrane.



