The Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Sask Pork says the 47th edition of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium will provide an opportunity for pork producers to learn the latest in research and technology development, to interact with government officials and industry leaders and to network.

The Saskatchewan Pork Development Board's Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2024 is scheduled for Saskatoon Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sask Pork Communications and Marketing Coordinator Steve Seto says the symposium focusses on fostering an environment that supports sustainability, efficiency and profitability.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

The symposium is our annual event where many of our producers come to Saskatoon for two days.

It does give our producers a great opportunity to talk with industry leaders.

Water quality is probably going to be a big one, just making sure that the water quality up to par.

The changes to the Code of practice with the Canadian pork Council will probably be discussed.

Funding and government grants, I assume will be a big talking point between producers and some of the government officials that will be there.

Always trying to make things more sustainable and efficient and helping our producers be profitable is kind of our main goal every year, making sure the industry is very strong going forward.

Those are going to be some of the key highlights but it's also a great opportunity to just talk and network not only with other producers but industry leaders.

We've been doing it now for 47 years and it's a really good opportunity for people to come together.



Anyone interested in learning more about or registering for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2024 can do so through the Sask Pork website at saskpork.com.

Bruce Cochrane.



